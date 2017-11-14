Wandale declared mentally ill

A medical report presented by the state says leader of People’s Land Organization (PLO) Vincent Wandale is mentally ill.

The state presented the medical report at Lilongwe Magistrate Court on Tuesday morning.

The report has since recommended that Wandale should go to Zomba mental hospital for treatment.

Wandale claims that he is president of United States of Mulanje and Thyolo (MUST).

He is agitating for the secession of the two districts from Malawi to form one country.

He was arrested last month and charged with publication of false statements likely to cause fear and alarm to the public.

But the court ordered that he should first undergo mental examination to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

He is also answering charges of obtaining money by false pretence. Members of PLO accused Wandale and three other leaders of collecting K3.1 million from them after promising the villagers land.

Wandale however said the money was membership fees which every member was required to pay.