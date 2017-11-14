Replacing Uladi won’t end PP woes – Analyst

A political analyst has said that decision of People’s Party (PP) to replace Uladi Mussa with Ralph Mhone will not solve the party’s problems since Mussa was right in calling for convention.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, the political analyst Wonderful Mkhutche said the decision by PP has not come at the right time since calling for convention was never wrong.

“Replacing Uladi Mussa does not in any way address the challenges of the party. The party is suffering from the same things that destroyed once powerful parties UDF and AFORD.

“Uladi Mussa was never wrong in calling for convention .The party has to operate by its rules. Getting punished for this reveals the failure of intra-party democracy in the former ruling party,” Mkhutche told Malawi24.

According to Mkhutche, it is unjustifiable for the party to be fighting two years before general elections.

“It spells doom for the party to be fighting now. As it is now, there was need for it to rebuild itself around a leader in readiness for its biggest test in 2019. It has already lost political mileage due to continued absence of former President Joyce Banda,” he told Malawi24.

However, Mkhutche said that since this is parliamentary appointment Mhone cannot be completely dismissed.

“The impact will be short lived and limited in the house. After the sitting, the party will have huge role in these outside happenings. Everything remains the same as it was,” MKhutche told Malawi24