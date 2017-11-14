Penis hacker sentenced to 19 years

A court in Nkhotakota on Friday handed a 19 year jail term to a man who hacked off another man’s penis.

The convict Rangerson Mashikudu aged 42 removed private parts of an 18-year-old man in the district.

State prosecutor Wills Asibu told the court that on August 30 last year Mashikudu and his friend Norman Maxwell Mandix dragged the victim into the cane fields of Illovo’s Dwangwa Estate in Nkhotakota where they jointly chopped off his private body parts.

The two also stole the teenager’s bicycle.

They were later arrested by police and charged with three counts of unlawful removal of tissue from a body of a living person contrary to Section 18 of Anatomy Act, grievous harm and robbery with violence.

Mandix pleaded guilty to all the three counts and was sentenced to 14 years in jail but Mashikudu pleaded not guilty and his case went to trial.

The state paraded seven witnesses against him and he was later found guilty.

When passing judgement on Friday, Nkhunga First Grade Magistrate Kingsley Buleya noted that the victim suffered permanent deformity hence it would be difficult for him to get married.

He then sentenced the convict to 14 years for the first count, two years for the second count and three years for the third count. The sentences will run consecutively.

Mashikudu hails from Nduwa Village in Traditional Authority Mlolo in Nsanje District.