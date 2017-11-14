PAC to hold emergency meeting tomorrow

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has disclosed that it is to hold an emergency meeting with its stakeholders to discuss next action over Malawi government’s delay to table the electoral reforms bills in Parliament.

This follows the missing of electoral reforms bills on the list of agenda for the November sitting despite government making assurances earlier on that the bills are to be discussed before the end of the year 2017.

PAC chairperson Felix Chingota has disclosed that they are to have a meeting with stakeholders on Wednesday in Blantyre on the next course action following the missing of the bills.

Chingota added that the ministry of justice has been snubbing his queries on the progress of the bills if they are to be tabled in the house this year.

Leader of the House Kondwani Nankhumwa is reported to have disclosed that the bills can be tabled if they can pass through the stages on time.

PAC has been advocating for electoral reforms bills that are to witness the president elected having more than half of the votes.