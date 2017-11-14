Mutharika is shameless – Chakwera

There is no end in sight for the war of words between the Malawi President Peter Mutharika and the leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera.

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Chakwera yesterday slammed President Peter Mutharika. Chakwera claimed that President Peter Mutharika is a shameless liar who has made the lies of Malawians worse off in the time that he has been the President.

The opposition leader made the remarks in Parliament where he was responding to the President address he delivered at the opening of Parliament on Friday, 10 November.

Chakwera characterised the President’s speech as shameful and self-delusional.

In his remarks, Chakwera started by saying that his response was no longer representing the worries of the MCP. He said he was speaking on behalf of the entire nation whose citizens are victims of Mutharika’s maladministration.

“Now, Mr. Speaker Sir, if the President was ignorant of what our people’s plight and aspirations are, he would be forgiven for this failure but ignorance is not an excuse a man of his learning and resources can take refuge in.

“He knows that our people are suffering under his leadership because it makes front page headlines every week. He knows the dire living conditions his government is subjecting our people to because we ourselves tell him on a regular basis in and outside this House,” said Chakwera.

He said it was surprising that Mutharika’s regime is not working to halt Malawians frustrations but rather present “imaginary litany of accomplishments that do not hold up under scrutiny of basic and well established facts.”

The opposition leader shrugged off Mutharika’s claims that Malawi’s economy is showing traits of improvement.

He questioned government’s delay to remove the maize export ban saying it is meant to benefit government linked companies.

In the continued responses between the two, Mutharika claims Chakwera has been critical to the government owing to the frustration of losing the 2014 elections something which the MCP leaders said is not a substantial argument to deny criticism.