Karonga sides battle for Simama league title

The title race in the Simama Northern Region Football League has turned into a two horse race between two Karonga based sides.

Chilumba Barracks and former Super League team Karonga United have emerged as frontrunners for the title.

Karonga United are topping the league with 52 points while Chilumba are two points behind with both teams having played 24 games.

Chilumba Barracks enjoyed the top of the table the whole first round of the league but the team was affected after the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) failed to employ new players hence its performances slumped in the early second round.

This allowed Karonga to go top and they are not looking back.

Chairman of Karonga United Alufeyo Chipanga told Malawi24 that the prospect of playing Super League games at Karonga Stadium is inspiring them to fight for promotion.

“It is time for us to fight and we are going to fight until it (promotion) happen to us,” said Chipanga.

He added that using Karonga Stadium in the Super League will increase their chances of staying in the league since the last time they were in the top flight they were playing home games at Mzuzu Stadium.

Meanwhile, a football analyst has described the 2017 Simama League season as one of the best managed league seasons in recent memory.

The analyst Richard Mazunda said the Northern Region Football Association is solving problems professionally.

He added that the smooth running of the league has helped Simama league teams to do well in other competitions this season.

“Let’s congratulate the Association, they worked very hard this season to make football in the North to be better than other seasons, we witnessed two teams from the league doing good in the Carlsberg cup and Fisd Cup respectively, we saw Fish Eagles and Karonga United playing good football against Super League teams,” said Mazunda.

Simama Premier League is expecting to end early December and the winner will be promoted to the Super League.