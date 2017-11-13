Devotion: Make progress

Isaiah 40:31 “But those who wait on the Lord Shall renew their strength; They shall mount up with wings like eagles, They shall run and not be weary, They shall walk and not faint.”

Similar word for a waiter has been used for waiting upon the Lord. A waiter is a servant. Someone who serves customers.

In the same way if you choose to serve God in some capacity in your life, you will be able to renew your spiritual strength and will be able to make progress.

If its business, school or job you will be making walking progress, running progress or flying progress. These are the three different levels of progress based on speed. One thing that will be certain is that you will be able to make some progress.

When your things start moving the Bible says you will never be weary nor faint along the way. New strength from the Spirit of God keeps you moving.

New ideas come along the way. New ways of doing things are imparted unto you and you become a success always. That’s is why it’s very important to serve God.

You may be an usher, a cell leader, a choir member or any other in the house of God. If you are serious with that and serve God honestly, you will make progress in whatever you do.

Additional scripture:1 Timothy 4:14-15 Do not neglect the gift that is in you, which was given to you by prophecy with the laying on of the hands of the eldership. Meditate on these things; give yourself entirely to them, that your progress may be evident to all.

Confession

I am making big movement in whatever I do. I am progressing and am a success in Jesus name. Amen.

Be born again. +2658888326247, +265 881 28 35 24, +265997 53 80 98