7 years for raping niece

The First Grade Magistrate (FGM) court in Nkhotakota has sentenced 29-year-old Haruna Msukunika to seven-years imprisonment for raping his 14-year-old niece.

The court heard that the rapist raped the girl on June 14, 2017, at Ngoma village in the district, Msukunika.

Police prosecutor assistant superintendent McRhino Lungu told the court that, on the material day, the victim was sent by her mother to go and call her uncle who was by then at a nearby video show.

On her way back home, the convict ambushed the girl, grabbed and dragged her into the bathroom where he raped her.

Despite threats not to reveal the ordeal by the convict, the girl narrated the story to her mother.

The woman reported the matter to police who later apprehended the rapist.

In court, he pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement and asked the court to be lenient when passing sentence claiming that he was driven by the devil to commit the offence.

Magistrate Fred Chilowetsa in his ruling expresed worry over the increase of rape cases in the district and the country at large.

He added that, in order to reduce the malpractice, Msukunika was to be sent to jail for others to learn.

He finally sentenced Msukunika to 7 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Haruna Msukunika, 29, hails from Ngoma village in the area of senior chief Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota.