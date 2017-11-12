Tunisia, Morocco complete Africa’s lineup for World Cup

All spaces for African nations at the 2018 FIFA World Cup are now filled following the qualification of Morocco and Tunisia on Saturday.

The North African nations occupied the remaining two spots having recorded positive results in their last assignments. Morocco beat Ivory Coast, away by 2 goals to nil while Tunisia held Libya at home to a goalless draw.

Both teams needed a point to qualify for the global soccer phenomenon which will be hosted by Russia. However Morocco went beyond the required with a comfortable win in Abidjan.

The list of all teams which will bear the African flag in Russia next year comprises of: Tunisia, Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, and Egypt. They lead the following groups, A, B, C, D, and E respectively.

Nigeria is the only team which was also present during the previous two editions of the tournament. They represented the continent on home soil, South Africa, in 2010 while in 2014 they made it to Brazil.

Other nations which also qualified for the last two editions but have been humbled are Ghana, Ivory Coast, Algeria and Cameroon.

An African team has never won the FIFA World Cup. The best that teams from the continent achieved are quarterfinal spots. Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana have all reached the last eight stage.

The continent has high hopes of going beyond the quarterfinals next year, and even win it for the first time. Germany are the holders having won the cup in Brazil in 2014.