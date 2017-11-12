Pedestrian wearing earphones hit by train

A 23-year-old man suffered injuries after being hit by a locomotive in Mbayani Blantyre on Saturday.

The victim Gibson Banda who is a casual worker at Opt-Chem in Blantyre, was on Saturday at around 4AM walking along the railway while wearing earphones.

As the Central East Africa Railway locomotive was coming towards him, he couldn’t hear it. The operator of the locomotive tried to warn the victim but he couldn’t hear until he was hit.

He sustained deep cuts in the head and was rushed to Mwaiwathu Private Hospital where he has been admitted.

Police have since advised members of the public to exercise extra caution when walking on the roads or railways to avoid some accidents which are avoidable.