Campaign period opens tomorrow for AFORD convention

Alliance for Democracy will on Sunday open campaign period ahead of the party’s convention on December 16.

This is according to Ritchie Chirwa who is Chairperson of the Convention Committee.

Chirwa said the official campaign period runs from 12th November (6.00 a.m) to 12th December (6.00 p.m) 2017.

He also confirmed that all positions in the party are up for grabs at the convention and he called on members to declare interest for the positions.

“Following the party’s two day meeting on 7th & 8th November 2017, a resolution has been made that all those aspiring to be elected into various positions are now free to openly declare their respective interests,” he said.

He then wished all party members a peaceful, nationwide and vision-based campaign as they continue to rebuild the party.

“Let the best candidates win and that we all come to support the leadership team as will be democratically determined by our people,” said Chirwa.

He added that interested individuals and all AFORD members will be furnished with related details and requirements soon.

The Aford Elective Convention is scheduled to take place on 16th of December, 2017 in Malawi’s capital city of Lilongwe.

