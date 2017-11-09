Zambians rap Malawians over Lusaka mayor sleeping saga

A cyberwar has ensued between Malawians and Zambians over comments that the former made on a viral photo that shows the Mayor of the Capital City of Zambia, Lusaka, taking a nap at a public function.

Although the mayor has come under fire in Zambian publications and has been an inspiration of rude memes across the Zambian social media, Zambians have come to his defence when a Malawian social media publication published his photo.

In a post by Malawi Daily Mail, the mayor is seen sleeping. A photo that has the sleeping mayor is captioned: Lusaka Mayor in Zambia sleeping on job. International embarrassment?

The photo and subsequent comments seem to not have gone well with the Zambian populace that has come to attack Malawians in the comments section.

“International embarrassment? Malawi, you don’t have what it takes to be considered international, you are just a district in our Eastern province,” wrote Mulenga Makanu from Zambia.

“Foolish post from a foolish journalist from a foolish country headed by a foolish leader who was voted by foolish people,” wrote Carter Clepa.

“Learn to mind your own business, so what if he is sleeping? Is he sleeping *on your job* in Malawi? Just drink Sob osha! We are the only ones entitled to make fun of him,” wrote Saboi Inyambo.

“Malawians who told you that our mayor is your mayor? From today onwards no Zambian musician will be coming to make you dance. You will die of boredom,” wrote Kasololo Chisenga.

Delia Chaila wrote: “You are busy talking about Zambia when your country has no single development. The only development in your country is about wizards, witchdoctors and the new bloodsuckers.”

Most of the Malawians who came to comment on the post lighted up the post by apologising after enduring the rap.