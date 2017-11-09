Unima delinking: Mutharika appoints taskforce

President Peter Mutharika has appointed a taskforce to oversee the delinking of colleges under the University of Malawi (UNIMA).

Dr. Macphail Magwira chairs the taskforce with Harold Kuchande, Dr. Tarsizious Nampota, Dr. Fritz Robert Kadyoma, Dr. Dorothy Namate, Pastor Canaan Phiri, Professor Brown Bizwick Chimphamba and Miss Isabella Ndolo lining up as members.

The ex-officio members include Secretary for Education, Science and Technology, Secretary for Human Resources Management and Development as well as Comptroller of Statutory Corporations.

According to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), the taskforce has since began its duties.

Should the whole exercise end, the Chancellor College, Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN), College of Medicine (CoM) and the Polytechnic will become independent.

Mutharika previously expressed commitment to look into views of the proponents of the unbundling.

This has stalled for over three years until now when his office has nodded to the call.

Years ago, the Bunda College became independent of Unima to turn into the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR).

Stakeholders have been calling for the unbundling of UNIMA arguing the move will help in solving challenges that lead to persistent closure of the colleges.