Malawi electricity crisis: Hydropower project to be completed in three years

As a hydropower project is set to be completed in 2020, donors say they appreciate efforts government is putting to deal with the situation.

The remarks have been made by Japanese Ambassador to Malawi .

The Japanese government is funding the MK500 Million Tedzani Hydro Power station expansion project.

The expansion exercise started last year and will be concluded in 2020.

This is one of the projects government through the Electricity Generation of Malawi (EGENCO) are undertaking to halt the situation.

According to Yanagisawa, Malawians need to appreciate that the problem may not be dealt with in a day but requires massive work as done in this project.

Blackouts have as Malawi24 has been reporting lately become the order of the day with some media critics arguing they are becoming so obvious to talk about therefore demeaning their value in the news.

A grouping of Civil Societies (CSOs) held protests yesterday expressing dissatisfaction with the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) accusing it of being incompetent.

ESCOM maintains the current power generation capacity does not meet huge demand for power due to lowering water levels in Lake Malawi.

Critics have blasted ESCOM for failing to come up with standing solutions to this problem which happens every summer time.

The blackouts are even going over 20 hours despite a recent announcement by ESCOM that Malawians will only be having 16 hours of no power.

For example, in Zomba city, as monitored by Malawi24, lights went off on Wednesday (8 November 2017) at around 11:50 and were not yet back on Thursday (9 November 2017) at around 11am.