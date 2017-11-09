China gives Malawi two drones

The Government of China has donated to Malawi two drones worth US$10,000 to help in times of disasters.

The Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Shi Ting Wang presented the donation to Vice President Saulos Chilima at Capital Hill in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

In his remarks, Chilima said the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) will now do rapid assessment and reach out to impassable areas by collecting video and still pictures using the drones.

The Vice President who is also responsible for Disaster Management Affairs in the country said last year the department had to depend on partners to help it with drones in order to conduct assessment.

According to Chilima, DODMA needs more drones so that each district in Malawi should have a drone to be used in disaster response.

Chinese Ambassador to Malawi, Shi Ting Wang hoped that the drones would be used for the intended purpose.

He said the drones are advanced with high tech and able to fly a few kilometres collecting video and still pictures which could be used for planning purposes.