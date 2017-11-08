Mutharika should address Malawians over blackouts – Mayaya

Human rights activist Billy Mayaya has asked President Peter Mutharika to address Malawians over persistent blackouts that have rocked the country.

Mayaya was speaking in Lilongwe during demonstrations that were organised against persistent power cuts.

Speaking to media after giving a petition to ESCOM, Mayaya said President Peter Mutharika should address the country on the issue as it is his role as a head of the state.

“We need the state president to address Malawians on the the issue. We need answers on this because if he will not we will also demand for his resignation as well,” Mayaya said.

He also asked ESCOM to stop blaming low water levels for the power challenges saying in other countries the scenario is the same but they are able to have electricity.

Speaking at the same function , Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) Executive Director Joel

Jobe said rampant blackouts in the country are also affecting health services.

Jobe said blackouts that have rocked the country are killing Malawians in the hospitals .