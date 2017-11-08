Bullets heading in right direction – Chigoga

Nyasa Big Bullets interim General Secretary Albert Chigoga says the team is heading in the right direction following Nyasa Manufacturing Company’s takeover of the club.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Malawi24 on Tuesday, Chigoga said NMC have already started doing what they promised before taking over the club from the supporters who, for the past 50 years, have been running the affairs of the club.

According to the soft spoken General Secretary, the new owners have been paying players and members of technical panel bumper salaries ever since they proposed to take control of the club.

“The team is now heading towards the right direction. We are now moving from rags to riches. NMC has already started paying off debts amounting to K183 million and our players are the highest paid in Malawi and I don’t think we could have managed to do this without Nyasa Manufacturing Company.

“They have already bought a bus, which is due in the country this week and they have big plans for the club. This is a landmark and supporters have got all the reasons to celebrate because the club now is in the hands of right people,” he said.

Chigoga then revealed that the whole process will be completed at the office of the registrar general where lawyers from both sides will exchange papers to officially hand over the team to the new owners.

Bullets and NMC agreement started two years ago when the cigarettes manufacturing company signed a five year sponsorship deal with the club before eventually proposing for a new take over.

The move almost collapsed following reports that some members from the then dissolved Board of Trustees were reluctant to sign on the dotted line to affirm that the team was no longer in the hands of the supporters.

However, with the Board of Trustees dissolved, interim executive committee chairman Noel Lipipa and some members from the supporters committee led by Stone Mwamadi defied all odds to sign the Memorandum of Understanding to endorse NMC’s takeover.