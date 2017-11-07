Road traffic dept. bites, raises fines

Amid efforts to reduce continued road accidents, the Malawi Government through the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS) has raised fines for different road traffic offenses.

The DRTSS has also increased fees for some of the services it offers.

This is according to a statement by the road traffic management dated 27 October which says the revised fines will be effective next Monday on November 13.

The new penalties show that the DRTSS has set K30,000 as a fine for driving a vehicle without Certificate of Fitness (COF).

The fine was previously at from K10,000.

Drivers found driving a vehicle without a driver’s licence or professional driving permit will now be liable to a fine of K100,000 from K10, 000 whilst dangerous overtaking is now punishable by a fine of K50,000 from K10,000.

The fine for exceeding speed limit is at K50,000 from K5,000 while driving a vehicle that is not registered will fetch a penalty or fine of K50,000 from K10,000.

Drivers found driving under the influence of alcohol with above 0.1gramme/210mm breath will face a K200,000 fine or a three year jail and a one year ban from driving.

The department has not also spared drivers who threaten or suggest the use of violence against road traffic officers as anyone found guilty of this will be fined K200, 000.

The DRTSS said last week that the decision to hike penalty fees came about because of increase in cost of services and materials which it uses.

“On the other hand the continued increase in violations of road traffic laws has shown that the current fines and penalties are not deterrent enough hence the increase,” DRTSS said in a statement.

The Minibus Owners Association of Malawi has since condemned the adjustments saying the revised fines will only increase corruption among road traffic officers.