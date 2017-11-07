K120,000 for minibus drivers who carried four passengers per seat

The Nanyumbu Second Grade Magistrate Court in Machinga district has ordered four minibus drivers to pay a fine of K120,000 each.

The four are Andrew Daudi, 33, Felix Ofesi, 25, Rajab Tambala aged 33 and Rabson Nyalugwe 35.

According to Traffic Sub Inspector Martha Chigeda who is the In-charge Traffic Police at Ntaja Police Post, the four drivers were on Monday 30th October, 2017 found on the wrong side of the law after they were found driving minibuses that exceeded seating capacity.

This happened along the Bakili Muluzi Highway according to Chigeda.

She said, instead of taking the recommended 16 passengers, the drivers carried 19 passengers and some even carried 21 passengers. This made the officers to impound the minibuses and take the drivers to court considering that they have on previous occasions paid spot fines for the same offence but they never wanted to change.

All the drivers pleaded guilty to the charge of endangering safety of passengers which is contrary to section 237 of the Penal Code.

In his submission before sentence, State Prosecutor Sub Inspector Cliss Kalawa asked the court to impose a heavy penalty considering that what these drivers did is what is contributing to the increase of road accidents in the country.

He said the country is losing a lot of people due to road accidents just because of the conduct of drivers like these hence the need to give them stiff punishment so that it should be a lesson to them and would be offenders.

In mitigation, the drivers asked for forgiveness saying that they have families to look after.

Passing the sentence, Second Grade Magistrate Maxwell Boaz conquered with the state that the conduct of the drivers is what is contributing to the increase of road accidents in the country.

He therefore ordered each one of them to pay a fine of K120,000.00. He said he has given them such a sentence so that it should be a lesson to them and would be offenders.

In a related development, the same Nanyumbu Second Grade Magistrate Court has also ordered two drivers to pay a fine of K100,000.00 each for endangering safety of passengers.

The two Kenneth Frank aged 29 and Pichesi Phiri aged 28 were driving motor vehicles Toyota Sienta registration number MC 6907 and KK 512 respectively when they met the officers who were on traffic checks.

After inspecting the vehicles, police found that the two had exceeded seating capacity and were taken to court where they were ordered to pay a fine of K100,000.00 each.

All the six have paid the fine