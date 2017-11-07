Ekwendeni United pull out of Simama League

Northern Region Football League side Ekwendeni United has pulled out of the league after failing to pay a penalty fee.

The Northen Region Football Association (NFRA) charged the club K285,000 for unsporting behaviour but the club failed to pay.

Team Manager Gerald Dube told NRFA committee that they have decided to stop playing in the league because they don’t see any reason to continue playing in the league and they can’t pay the penalty fee they were asked to.

“Ekwendeni United has withdrawn from Simama League this 2017 season. This is so to avoid bringing confusion in your already divided committee. Am asking you as chair to facilitate the paying back of our K50,000,” said Dube’s letter to the NRFA.

Ekwendeni United supporters on 9th October during the game between Ekwendeni United and Fish Eagles fc manhandled and beat referee James Chisunkha and linesman. They also beat up a sports journalist on duty and broke his camera.

The Association later found the team guilty of failing to control its supporters and charged the team K285,000 Kwacha which Ekwendeni has failed to pay.

The team pulled out after playing 17 games and were on position 12 with 25 points.