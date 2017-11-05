Fourteen Malawians leave for month-long leadership drilling

Fourteen young Malawians have left the country for South Africa where they are expected to obtain skills and experience in leadership in their various fields.

The fourteen will participate in a month long YALI RLC SA leadership program which brings together young leaders from across the Southern Africa region.

Speaking before departure, one of the participants, Amos Nsabwe expressed enthusiasm towards the program as it will sharpen his leadership skills and enhance his volunteerism in his community.

“I am excited about the training as it will equip me with necessary skills to enhance my community work as a young leader, it will among other things equip me with an expert understanding to the intricacies of leadership,” he said.

He further said that the program will help them to make a huge impact when working with fellow youths in their respective communities throughout the country.

Khadija Sungeni Musa, another participant to attend the program commended the reputation of the program and its impact in the lives of young people in Africa.

“The YALI program has a great reputation, and I expect to come back well equipped with enough skills to go out into the world empowered, refreshed and confident to make positive impact in my career path,” she said.

YALI RLC SA develops the young African leaders in the tracks of Business and Entrepreneurship Development, Civic Leadership, Public Management and Governance through a hybrid of innovative and complimentary approaches.

Being few among many who applied, Sella Pumani didn’t hide her excitement by being considered to take part in the program.

“I am personally excited to have been successful and being able to participate in the program, many attempted but were not successful as the few of us, so I am happy about that, and also the opportunity to be exposed to the advanced ways of leadership,” she said.

Some of the fourteen Malawian to participate in the program include Doreen Chirwa, Anita Likambale, Pemphero Banda, Madalitso Charles Phiri, Rex Kalima and Melissa Kalitera.