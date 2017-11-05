Chakhaza wins chieftaincy wrangle

High court in Lilongwe has lifted all injunctions which blocked Nelson Sterndale Chakhaza from carrying out his duties as Traditional Authority Chakhaza.

Traditional Authority Chakhaza has been missing from full council meetings for years due to two injunctions from Albert Lazaro and Andrea Matsimbe Chimphiri.

Upon winning the battle through Malawi High Court, Traditional Authority Chakhaza commended his subjects for standing by his side.

Due to the chieftaincy wrangles, Traditional Authority Chakhaza has not been attending full council meetings which was not good to some quarters including Dowa District Commissioner Fannie Msimuko.

Speaking during a full council meeting, Msimuko said the area of the TA suffered a lot in terms of development because it was lacking a leader who would have been among his subjects despite being represented by Members of Parliament Dr Elias Chakwera and Enos Chitatanga.

“The council is expecting more from him in the deliberations of projects to be implemented in his area,” she said.

Msimuko appealed with the TA not to sit down waiting for projects to come to his area but to ask organisations which have projects to his area.

She further appealed to all council members to support and closely work with TA Chakhaza for the good of the area and the district as whole.

Chieftaincy wrangles in Dowa district are common resulting in derailing of projects, one of it being Senior Chief Dzoole who is again being challenged in the High Court of Malawi through injunctions.