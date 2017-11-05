51-year-old man rapes 2 year-old girl

Police at Kanengo have arrested a 51-year-old man for raping a two-year-old girl.

The man identified as Samuel Moyo is suspected to have raped the girl on 26 October 2017 at Area 25 sector 5 in Lilongwe.

Kanengo police spokesperson Laban Makalani told Malawi24 that the mother of the victim launched a complaint alleging that her daughter was raped by the suspect who happens to be her neighbour.

According to Makalani, in her complaint the woman disclosed that on the particular day her daughter went missing until she found her inside the house of the suspect with some signs of a possible sodomy.

The victim was taken to the hospital where medics confirmed that she had been sodomized. This led to the arrest of Moyo.

Samuel Moyo (51), hails from TA Chitukula in Lilongwe and is answering a case of sodomy under section 153(a) of the penal code. The section prohibits any person from having canal knowledge of any person against the order of nature.

The offence attracts a maximum penalty of 14 years jail term.