Mwawi gets Queens recall

Australia based netball star Mwawi Kumwenda has been named in the latest Malawi Queens squad for friendly matches against England.
Mwawi was last month booted out of Queens’ camp for reporting late. This saw her missing the Fast5 Netball World Series in Australia where the Queens lost all their five games.
She is now back in the squad which is expected to go into camp on Sunday, 12 November at Blantyre Youth Centre.
Malawi will be preparing for three friendly matches against England to be played in the European country later this month.
The Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has since warned players that anyone who will report late will lose her place in the squad.
“The deadline for reporting for camp is Monday 13 November 2017. Should any player fail to report to join camp during the stated period without any written document, the player will be considered to be not part of the team,” says a statement signed by NAM General Secretary Carol Bapu.
Queens squad:
DEFENDERS
- Joanna Kachilika – Captain
- Caroline Ngwira
- Laureen Ngwira
- Martha Dambo
- Wezzie Mzemba
- Fanny Mwale
- Juliet Sambo
ATTACKERS
- Takondwa Lwazi
- Thandie Galeta
- Shira Dimba
- Pilirani Msukwa
- Rose Mkanda
SHOOTERS
- Jane Chimaliro – Vice Captain
- Joyce Mvula
- Jessie Sanudi
- Alinafe Kamwala
- Mwawi Kumwenda
- Grace Chazungulira
What if she is not interested!!!!?????
Hey NAM hop she’s bought discipline now at game stores …other wise u couldn’t have invited her hahahahaa
NAM ,Mwai & late coming are different things altogether . Chase the fox first & advise the hen later .
Pomuitana thawi yomwey wasintha nkhalidwe lomwe anamusiila? Kapena pot ambiili akhumudwanawo
Amat angatan ananu! Mukaonaso kusintha kumeneku!
Damage already done
Welcome Mwawi.You are a good leader of the Queens.we realy need you
The cancer known as the current office holders of NAM is still there. So until those hateful witches are paraded out of NAM and donated as feed for the crocodiles, the problem is not yet resolved.
Nanga why ñanga why
Hahaha, what does that mean? Munatiyalutsa kale ku Australia
Za ziii, mbuzi za zimai
Too late
Ehee!! That’s better,,,kuzichepetsa ndikwabwino….not what they did when going to Australia… Good luck to them thoe
had’t been she is my sister i would rather dell her akane bwerera zawozo.
Gread the order is done