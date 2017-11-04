Mwawi gets Queens recall

Australia based netball star Mwawi Kumwenda has been named in the latest Malawi Queens squad for friendly matches against England.

Mwawi was last month booted out of Queens’ camp for reporting late. This saw her missing the Fast5 Netball World Series in Australia where the Queens lost all their five games.

She is now back in the squad which is expected to go into camp on Sunday, 12 November at Blantyre Youth Centre.

Malawi will be preparing for three friendly matches against England to be played in the European country later this month.

The Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has since warned players that anyone who will report late will lose her place in the squad.

“The deadline for reporting for camp is Monday 13 November 2017. Should any player fail to report to join camp during the stated period without any written document, the player will be considered to be not part of the team,” says a statement signed by NAM General Secretary Carol Bapu.

Queens squad:

DEFENDERS

Joanna Kachilika – Captain Caroline Ngwira Laureen Ngwira Martha Dambo Wezzie Mzemba Fanny Mwale Juliet Sambo

ATTACKERS

Takondwa Lwazi Thandie Galeta Shira Dimba Pilirani Msukwa Rose Mkanda

SHOOTERS