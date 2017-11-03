Nyondo, Msowoya return to Flames squad

The duo have not played for Flames in years now, but their form at club level has caught the eye of Ronny Van Geneugden and his backroom staff ahead of an international friendly match against Lesotho next week at Bingu National Stadium.

Bloemfontein Celtic’s Atusaye Nyondo and Nyasa Big Bullets forward Chiukepo Msowoya have been recalled to the Malawi National Football Team ahead of the friendly match in preparation for the 2019 African Cup of Nations tie against Comoros Island next year.

However, despite calls to have Fischer Kondowe and Esau Kanyenda in the squad, the Belgian tactician has opted to leave out the veterans, with Alfred Manyozo Jnr, Mathew Sibale and Felix Zulu also missing out on the list.

Flames captain Limbikani Mzava and Lusaka Dynamos winger Dalitso Sailesi have returned to the team after missing the previous international friendly match against Tanzania through injuries.

RVG has also recalled Baroka FC forward Robin Ngalande while Be Forward Wanderers’ promising defender Precious Sambani has been given his first senior national team call up.

Meanwhile, Frank Banda and Richard Mbulu are out of the clash due to injuries.

Below is the full squad list which is expected to go into camp on Sunday, 5th November 2017:

GOALKEEPERS

Munthali Brighton Silver Strikers Chipuwa Richard Beforward Wanderers Thom Charles Dwangwa FC Swini Charles HBC Songo

DEFENDERS

Denis Chembezi Wizards FC Sanudi Stanley Be Forward Wanderers FC Mzava Limbikani Golden Arrows FC (RSA) Chirwa Gomezgani Civil Sporting Club FC Gabeya Miracle NMC Big Bullets FC Fodya Yamikani NMC Big Bullets FC Lanjesi John NMC Big Bullets FC Precious Sambani Be Forward Wanderers FC

MIDFIELDERS

Chirwa Chikoti Red Lions FC Idana Chimwemwe NMC Big Bullets youth FC Maganizo Levison Silver Strikers FC Gerald Phiri Jnr Bidvest Wits (RSA) Robert Ng’ambi Platinum Stars (RSA)

STRIKERS & WINGERS