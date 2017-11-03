Mzimba accident death toll hits 21

…. Funeral service held for 19 soldiers

The death toll from Thursday’s road accident involving Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers has reached 21.

The accident occurred at Mapanjira in Mzimba and 19 soldiers were confirmed dead on Thursday.

Several other soldiers sustained injuries and the MDF says those still admitted at Mzimba District Hospital are stable with others slowly recovering.

A funeral service for the 19 soldiers was held today at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe with President Peter Mutharika in attendance.

Vice President Saulos Chilima also attended the funeral and the two gave the bereaved families K500,000.

The accident occurred at Mapanjira on the Mzuzu- Kasungu M1 road in Mzimba when the Iveco truck registration number 922 MDF overturned after the driver had failed to negotiate a corner.

There were 60 soldiers in the car a majority of whom were recruits while others were their trainers. They were going to Malawi Armed Forces College (Mafco) in Salima.

Thirteen died on the spot, five upon arrival at Mzimba District Hospital while one died at around 7pm as he was receiving treatment.

Among the injured, twelve were referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital while 30 with minor injuries are being treated at Mzimba District Hospital.