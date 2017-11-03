Mob kills man who tortured houseboy to death

A mob at Nkhoma in Lilongwe has killed a man for torturing his houseboy to death.

The man Kingsley Maigwa, who was a painter by trade, was killed by angry villagers around Nkhoma Police Station as retaliation for the death of the houseboy.

Reports show that Maigwa suspected the houseboy of stealing his money but when asked the house helper did not give Maigwa a satisfactory answer.

Angered by the houseboy’s responses, Maigwa squeezed the houseboy’s scrotum and penis.

The houseboy collapsed due to the pain and fainted.

Maigwa took him to the hospital but the houseboy was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police arrested Maigwa for murder but villagers invaded the police station where they took Maigwa and beat him to death.