Malawi Queens safely home

The Malawi National Netball team (the Queens) arrived safely in the country from Australia where they were participating in the just ended Fast5 Netball Series.

The Queens, who were last year’s Bronze medal winners, failed to defend their position as they lost all games.

Without Mwawi Kumwenda, who was dropped by the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) on disciplinary grounds, the Queens started their campaign with a 21-34 defeat to Australia before losing 45-15 to England who eventually won the tournament.

The Malawi Queens continued to struggle with another defeat, this time losing to Jamaica 31-24 before being beaten 29-27 by New Zealand.

The Malawi flag carriers saw their campaign ending on a very disappointing note with 28-17 defeat to their rivals South Africa to anchor the standings with no win from five games.

Now, after the shambolic display, the Queens returned home through the Kamuzu International Airport on Tuesday.

At exactly 12 noon, the Queens touched down and were welcomed by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator Jesse Kabwira with nobody from the Sports Ministry.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Francis Kasaila has demanded a report from NAM on the team’s perform