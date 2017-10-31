Sentencing of Area 25 women adjourned

The sentencing of three women who assaulted and urinated on a woman in Area 25 has been adjourned.

The women were convicted by a lower court and were expected to be sentenced Tuesday but the Lilongwe Magistrate has adjourned sentencing to Thursday.

On the day of judgment, the court will also hear from the victim in a closed door hearing. The prosecution asked for a closed door hearing because the victim said she could not be comfortable to speak in front of a lot of people who have seen her nakedness through pictures circulated on social media.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has said the case shows that women can assualt other women.

The three convicts are still on remand at Maula prison awaiting sentencing.

They are Thokozani Msiska (27) from Enukweni village, Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba, Zelifa Phiri (27) from Setha village, Traditional Authority Zulu in Mchinji and Rodness Chisale (40) from Gonthi village, Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza.