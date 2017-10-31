TNM 4G Lite Flash

Malawi football giants, Be Forward Wanderers FC and Nyasa Big Bullets FC spent over K4 million on juju to win the Blantyre derby that was hosted in the capital, Lilongwe.

Officials from the two teams confirmed that each team used about K2 million on juju to win the derby that ended in a 1-all draw.

Juju earning more than players

“Supporters threaten our lives if refuse to entertain their juju men, saying we would be responsible if we lose a derby” a Wanderers official who refused to be named told one of the local paper.

Likewise, one Big Bullets official also made similar confessions, claiming that juju men are earning more money than the players for a derby. The official revealed that the large sum of money given to the juju men left more BB players demotivated to fight for a win as they were promised peanuts.

Juju beliefs worry Bingu Stadium management

Meanwhile, Bingu National Stadium (BNS) manager, Eric Ning’ang’a, in what confirms the claims made by the two officials, accused Bullets and Nomads of ‘planting‘ external foreign objects on the pitch that included pork steak wrapped in a black plastic bag, kitchen salt and cooking oil.

Ning’ang’a has so far warned the two teams against juju-related practices when playing at the Area 48 Stadium.




  1. John Msonthi Amos Amos says:
    31/10/2017 at 19:00

    lakhala ndi bodza justince ends

  2. Sangwani Gondwe-Makoko says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:59
  3. Christopher Kateta says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:59

    Fodya Mmodzi Ndi 25 Kwacha, Nanga Ndi Fodya Mungati Kuti Ikwane 4 Million?? Mawule Tawonga Ndalama Za Fodya Kugulira Juju?

  4. Andy Chitekwe says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:59

    total lie…..

  5. Charles Chisongah says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:58

    Inu timu yathu ndiyachizungu singapange zachikunjazo,komanso amzathuwa,amasuta ndiye poti ndinamva kuti kusuta ndimankhwala sizimayendelana.Iwe umboni umenewu wamankhwalawu wautenga kuti???.

  6. Sitima Robert says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:58

    Kapado fc anakangozyikila chkopa cha khumba pa carapete Ku bingu national stadium

  7. Yanja Nani Jalasi says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:58

    Plz Try To Post Somthn’ Positive Huh..!

  8. Richard Mphande Lyson says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:56

    If you want your article to attract readers find an attractive headline on a true story than creating false story only to have a page of that day….
    Wanderers and Bullets were both playing to win three points, instead they share the spoils and we watched an interesting match….
    You see the problem you admin you don’t know, you were there to find problems, how come these teams confide to you revealing the amount spent on juju? Shame on you!
    Were Bullets and Wanderers officials open enough to tell you that, mmm I don’t think so. You are just a lia…
    Start today, write true stories not lies….
    Even if Billets use juju, they can’t tell you, the same with Noma.
    Kungomva kuti kuli access to information ndiye muzitinamiza..
    Leave Bullets and Wanderers alone, these are big teams, no team will beat their history.

  9. Nelson Gavinala says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:56

    bodzatu limeneri

  10. John Mwalwanda says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:55

    Koma Malawi Juju Number 1 Basi Matimu Onse Kuyambira Simama League Ndi Tnm Super League

  11. Ishmael Magabah says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:55

    If you wont to hear lies jst crink Malawi 24 nowadays

  12. Lamzy Lcee Chirwa says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:54

    koma yaa,this indicates that only these giants in super league depends on juju to win

  13. Joe Nakaliseven says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:53

    Ili ndie bodza lenileni,sing’anga wake wakuti? Tchulani figa ina ,not 4 mita

  14. Erick Mbeweh says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:52

    Mmmmm ilindiye boza mpana k4m kukacha mumafunamuzinamiza athu eti umbonimulinawo zazii

  15. Said Rashid says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:51

    kkkkk komaso iwe admin wa mpanje 24 ukunena zoona Noma ingapange makhwala kupangira Bullets hahahaha ine ndakaika abg mwina adza a tiagalu fc wo

  16. Yella DarLight says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:50

    Malawi24 now….
    spreading false stories, shame!

  17. Mussah Matic Bwai says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:49

    Osaiwala kuti ku Noma kuli ng’anga yotchedwa aYaya

  18. Dafton Nyondo says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:49

    Did they win? That shows juju does not work. Juju is training simple

  19. Pempho Cons De'e Mw says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:48

    Mpira pa Malawi,mkumati timenya Afcon qualifiers ndi Cameroon ife nxt year,mphuno panire

  20. Mussah Ma Gunners Funsani says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:48

    k4 mita on juju…Kkkk

  21. Harry Alumenda says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:48

    SO OFFICIAL REPRESENT ALL THE TWO TEAMS_?

  22. Brashman Brasham Andack says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:47

    Za zii

  23. Chikondano Numero says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:47

    no team is innocent here in Malawi so stop stressing

  24. Thom BA Mbuzuma says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:46

    ndnu alendo kod m’malawi muno?nd team iti imene sipanga za juju?

  25. Steve Mwale says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:45

    Juju doesn’t work. Why can’t they win caf Champions League. All can’t Malawi be the Africa cup Champions. They can’t even qualify

  26. Gift Owen Saiti says:
    31/10/2017 at 18:44

    Koma ndiye

