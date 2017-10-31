Malawi football giants, Be Forward Wanderers FC and Nyasa Big Bullets FC spent over K4 million on juju to win the Blantyre derby that was hosted in the capital, Lilongwe.
Officials from the two teams confirmed that each team used about K2 million on juju to win the derby that ended in a 1-all draw.
“Supporters threaten our lives if refuse to entertain their juju men, saying we would be responsible if we lose a derby” a Wanderers official who refused to be named told one of the local paper.
Likewise, one Big Bullets official also made similar confessions, claiming that juju men are earning more money than the players for a derby. The official revealed that the large sum of money given to the juju men left more BB players demotivated to fight for a win as they were promised peanuts.
Meanwhile, Bingu National Stadium (BNS) manager, Eric Ning’ang’a, in what confirms the claims made by the two officials, accused Bullets and Nomads of ‘planting‘ external foreign objects on the pitch that included pork steak wrapped in a black plastic bag, kitchen salt and cooking oil.
Ning’ang’a has so far warned the two teams against juju-related practices when playing at the Area 48 Stadium.
lakhala ndi bodza justince ends
Fodya Mmodzi Ndi 25 Kwacha, Nanga Ndi Fodya Mungati Kuti Ikwane 4 Million?? Mawule Tawonga Ndalama Za Fodya Kugulira Juju?
total lie…..
Inu timu yathu ndiyachizungu singapange zachikunjazo,komanso amzathuwa,amasuta ndiye poti ndinamva kuti kusuta ndimankhwala sizimayendelana.Iwe umboni umenewu wamankhwalawu wautenga kuti???.
Kapado fc anakangozyikila chkopa cha khumba pa carapete Ku bingu national stadium
Plz Try To Post Somthn’ Positive Huh..!
If you want your article to attract readers find an attractive headline on a true story than creating false story only to have a page of that day….
Wanderers and Bullets were both playing to win three points, instead they share the spoils and we watched an interesting match….
You see the problem you admin you don’t know, you were there to find problems, how come these teams confide to you revealing the amount spent on juju? Shame on you!
Were Bullets and Wanderers officials open enough to tell you that, mmm I don’t think so. You are just a lia…
Start today, write true stories not lies….
Even if Billets use juju, they can’t tell you, the same with Noma.
Kungomva kuti kuli access to information ndiye muzitinamiza..
Leave Bullets and Wanderers alone, these are big teams, no team will beat their history.
bodzatu limeneri
Koma Malawi Juju Number 1 Basi Matimu Onse Kuyambira Simama League Ndi Tnm Super League
If you wont to hear lies jst crink Malawi 24 nowadays
koma yaa,this indicates that only these giants in super league depends on juju to win
Ili ndie bodza lenileni,sing’anga wake wakuti? Tchulani figa ina ,not 4 mita
Mmmmm ilindiye boza mpana k4m kukacha mumafunamuzinamiza athu eti umbonimulinawo zazii
kkkkk komaso iwe admin wa mpanje 24 ukunena zoona Noma ingapange makhwala kupangira Bullets hahahaha ine ndakaika abg mwina adza a tiagalu fc wo
Malawi24 now….
spreading false stories, shame!
kumeneko nde kupepera,kupusa, kudotha, shame on you kukula koseko zoona mot si
Osaiwala kuti ku Noma kuli ng’anga yotchedwa aYaya
Did they win? That shows juju does not work. Juju is training simple
Mpira pa Malawi,mkumati timenya Afcon qualifiers ndi Cameroon ife nxt year,mphuno panire
k4 mita on juju…Kkkk
SO OFFICIAL REPRESENT ALL THE TWO TEAMS_?
Za zii
no team is innocent here in Malawi so stop stressing
ndnu alendo kod m’malawi muno?nd team iti imene sipanga za juju?
Juju doesn’t work. Why can’t they win caf Champions League. All can’t Malawi be the Africa cup Champions. They can’t even qualify
Koma ndiye