Francis Khembo launches Jerusalem CD in style

Music lovers in the commercial city of Blantyre on Sunday witnessed the launch of the much awaited ‘Jerusalem’ CD by Francis Khembo.

The launch which was held at the Blantyre Cultural Centre (BCC) attracted a huge crowd.

In an interview with this reporter, the Jerusalem star who was over the moon said he has come to settle in as far as gospel music is concerned hence music lovers should expect more from him.

Khembo who was so thankful for Jehovah’s mercy in all his preparations for the show said he was impressed with the number of people who witnessed the launch regardless of cold weather.

He added that unlike other artists who took time to come up with another album after releasing their first, he will start working on his next album soon after Jerusalem DVD launch next year.

“Firstly, I would like to thank God for being in control of everything during Jerusalem launch and am really impressed with the turn up of people who regardless of some showers here in Blantyre witnessed the launch,” said Khembo.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer for Pemax Entertainment Peter Chisanga said that the show was so powerful and awesome.

Chisanga said Khembo was well prepared and God was on his side hence the superb performance. He added that the Jerusalem star is a leading light to all artists who want to do better in their shows.

He continued to congratulate all supporting artists who performed at the launch who include: King James Phiri, Limbani Simenti, Marvelous Deeds, Mau K, Great Angels, Allan Jogi and others.

Missing on the stage was Dr Ethel Kamwendo and Allan Chirwa who to the surprise of Pemax Entertainment Company failed to make to the launch despite doing preparations with the newly launched band, Sound Movement band which made the audience sweat though it was cold.

“Francis Khembo has showed a good example to all artists that they should be more prepared whenever they have such launch to give matured performance to their audience.

“All supporting artists performed very well but we don’t know what happened with Ethel Kamwendo and Allan Chirwa who a day before our show confirmed to be available and we even had practices with them,” said Chisanga.