Wandale referred to mental hospital

A court in Lilongwe has ruled that People’s Land Organisation (PLO) Vincent Wandale should be taken to Zomba Mental Hospital for mental evaluation.

According to reports, the court fears it might be wasting on a person who has mental health problems.

Wandale has since been sent to Maula prison to wait for the trip to Zomba. Hearing of the case will resume after the evaluation at Zomba Mental Hospital which will determine if he is fit to stand trial.

Wandale was arrested on Sunday and charged with spreading false rumours. He was reportedly on the run after he announced that he would declare secession of Thyolo and Mulanje from Malawi to form the United States of Mulanje and Thyolo on Thursday.

The arrest came on the same day President Peter Mutharika warned Wandale against creating anarchy in the country.