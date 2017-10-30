Strong winds destroy schools in Rumphi

Heavy rains and strong winds on Sunday destroyed schools and some houses in Rumphi district.

Reports indicate that Phwezi secondary school and Phwezi Technical College were damaged due to the strong winds which came with heavy rains.

Speaking to local media, Headteacher for the secondary school Thomas Kaumba confirmed that two school teachers’ houses, one hostel and the institution’s administration block were damaged.

He said the incident occurred around 4am and currently they have not reported any injuries among the students.

Kaumba went on to say that the heavy rains also damaged the institution’s water taps as well as electricity wires which means that there is no water and electricity at the institution.

Other schools that have been affected by the heavy rains are Sokoto and Kadentha primary schools.

An official at the district’s department of disaster Raphael Mhango said some houses in the district were destroyed but number of the households affected was yet to be established.