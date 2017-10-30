Chilima calls for discipline in college basketball

Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima has called for discipline and sound administration in the running of the Mo 626 College Basketball Tournament.

Chilima made the call at the weekend during the launch of the tournament at the Blantyre Youth Centre.

National Bank of Malawi is sponsoring the competition to the tune of K30 million kwacha.

While applauding the bank for pumping in such a huge amount, Chilima said the onus is now on the basketball fraternity to demonstrate professionalism and discipline throughout the tournament.

“Let’s all commend National Bank for responding to the appeal for sponsorship which we made a few months ago. Now it’s up to the basketball fraternity to uphold discipline, and professionalism. This will not only impress the sponsors but also attract potential investors in the game,” said Chilima.

In his remarks, BASMAL President Hamlet Kamtengeni assured the Vice President and the sponsors of smooth and professional administration of the competition.

“I totally agree with the VP. Since time immemorial Basketball has never been confrontational, this has been a disciplined sport. So we aim to continue with that so that we do not tarnish our image and that of the sponsor,” said Kamtengeni.

National Bank’s Head of Internal Audit Daniel Jere said as a sponsor they believe the tournament will promote discipline among college students and help develop the sport in the country.

“We believe that going forward, the success of basketball in the country will be associated with our brand as the leading local bank operating in the country,” said Jere.

During the launch, Chilima starred for College Alumni with dazzling moves as they came from behind to beat Current College 46-43.

Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Minister Francis Kasaila also graced the launch.

The tournament starts this weekend in all the four regions namely South, East, Centre and North.

Each zone is expected to produce 4 teams in both ladies and men’s categories to come up with a total of 32 teams.

Unlike the Eastern zone, the rest have registered more than 4 teams which will require preliminary matches to remain with 4 each.

The games will be played on league basis at zone level, before the top 2 teams qualify for the Best of 8 national stage.

The tournament is expected to end by December 4 with winners of each category pocketing a cool K2 million kwacha.