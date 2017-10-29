Wandale arrested

Police in Lilongwe on Sunday arrested leader of People’s Land Organisation (PLO) Vincent Wandale.

According to reports, Wandale has been charged with spreading false rumours and is under police custody at Area 3 Police Station.

He was reportedly on the run after he announced that he would declare secession of Thyolo and Mulanje from Malawi to form the United States of Mulanje and Thyolo on Thursday.

A post on Wandale’s Facebook account confirms his arrest.

“I’m under arrest by Lilongwe police for spreading false rumour. Viva MUST. I’m head of state and ought to be treated as such. The United Nations must make their views known on this. God knows,” says Wandale’s Facebook post.

The arrest comes on the same day President Peter Mutharika warned Wandale against creating anarchy in the country.