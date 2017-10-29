Police readies for festive season

Kanengo Police Station in conjunction with industrial and residential areas conducted a joint patrol meeting in preparation for the forthcoming festive season.

During the meeting, the Officer in-charge for Kanengo Police Station Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr George Mtetemela said that the initiative is to make sure that the companies and residents around the policing area are safe as the people will be going for festive season.

“A s Kanengo we have decided to start our preparations for this coming festive season so that we reduce the crime or if all goes well our policing area should be a crime free during this festive season. Let me urge you that any contributions towards this exercise is highly welcome and appreciated. This exercise started in 2009 and it is my wish to see the joint patrol grow strong,” he said.

The chairman for the joint patrol committee Mr Albert Kamalo who works with Auction Holdings Limited urged the companies to contribute towards the exercise. He said that if companies and members of the general public take part during this exercise, it will help to end crime in Kanengo policing area.

He also advised the companies to inform their subordinates who will be available in their companies to be cooperative whenever the officers go to their companies so that the officers conduct their duties without any hindrances.

Since the introduction of the joint patrol exercise in 2009 between Kanengo Police Station and industrial as well as residential areas, it has achieved the main objective of making Kanengo policing area a safe and secure place and also reduced crime during festive seasons.

Not only that but it has also strengthened the work relationship between police, companies as well as members of the general public.

This has also helped the motive of bringing police to people and not people to police.