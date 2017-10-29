Blantyre derby nets K37.7 million

The clash between Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday raised a total of K37.7 million.

The two teams have pocketed about K7.7 million each with some of the money going towards payment of security, St. Johns ambulance and ground levy.

Football Association of Malawi and Super League of Malawi have received K3.7 million each while Sports Council of Malawi has been given five percent of the collections.

The game ended in a one-all draw. Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets are major crowd pullers.

Commenting on the issue, one of the football analysts in the country Jacob Lupembe said he is not convinced with the amount since a lot of people went to watch the game at the 40,000 capacity stadium.

“Am not convinced with the figure that was collected at Bingu yesterday, look the game between Silver and wanderers they collected more than K40 million kwacha but the crowd was not as much as yesterday,” said Lupembe.