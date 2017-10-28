Ulemu Msungama weds

Newly elected Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament Ulemu Msungama has tied the knot with his partner Sunnah.

Officiation took place today at Flood Church which is led by Pastor Sean Kampondeni.

However, Dr Lazarus Chakwera who is Malawi Congress Party president was asked to officiate the wedding which he did.

Chakwera who was a church leader before he joined politics later described the gesture as an honour.

“This morning , I had the honour of gracing the wedding of our newly elected parliamentarian , Honorable Ulemu Msungama as he tied the knot with his bride, Sunnah,” Chakwera said.

“I was further honored that Pastor Sean Kampondeni of Flood Church Lilongwe , who was the presiding minister of the ceremony , asked me to officiate the wedding and lead the new couple through their vows,” Chakwera added.

He further congratulated the new couple as they have ventured into a new life.

Msungama defeated Democratic Progressive Party Ngwenya as well as independents Ellen Kadango and Manja to be named the winner of October 17 by-elections for Lilongwe City South East Constituency.