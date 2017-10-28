Luanar reopening excites students

After being on an extended holiday due to a staff strike, students of Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) have expressed excitement ahead of resumption of classes at the college next week.

In an interview with Malawi24, a Biotechnology student at Bunda campus Basheer Kamwendo said the opening of the school will match up with school calendar.

“We were worried that the strike would compromise the school calendar and now that the issue has been solved and we are going back to school, we are happy,” Kamwendo told Malawi24.

The college was expected to open for a new academic year on October 23 but opening was delayed due to a month long strike by staff at the college.

According to a statement that Malawi24 has seen, classes will now resume on 30th October and 13 November for new and continuing students respectively.

“All new students (undergraduate and postgraduate) students to report on Monday 30th October, 2017. All the continuing students should report on 13th November, 2017,” reads the statement that Malawi24 has seen.

The statement has further asked all continuing students to settle their balances as failure to do so will hinder them from accessing their last academic year exam results.

“The continuing students are further advised that those who have outstanding fees balances should clear the same by October 27, 2017. Those who will not settle the balance by the stated period will not be allowed to access their end of 2016-2017 academic year results,” stresses the statement.