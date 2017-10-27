Moyale through to Fisd Cup last eight

Moyale Barracks are through to the last eight of the Fisd challenge cup after beating Katowo Soccer Saints 2-0 on Thursday at Mzuzu stadium.

The Super League side Moyale failed to create any chance in the whole of first half of the game as the non-league side Katowo didn’t give them a chance to shoot at goal.

Second half started with the soldiers looking for an early goal, and this happened when Chamveka Gwesani scored a goal just 4 minutes into the second half after Katowo defenders failed to clear the ball in the six yard box.

Moyale then added another goal to make it 2-0. The game ended Moyale 2 -0 Katowo, this means Moyale are through to the next round.

Moyale assistant coach Charles Kamanga said it was not easy to beat Katowo since it was the first time to meet them.

“It wasn’t easy for us to beat Katowo since it’s a new team for us that’s why in the first half we even failed to see back of the net. But all in all after the first half we told our boys what to do that’s why we manage to score at least two goals,” said Kamanga.

While coach for Katowo Edward Moyo said they did not play well and deserved to lose the match.

Katowo beat Jenda football club from Mzimba and Baka United of Karonga to win at District level and reach the last 16 while Moyale knocked out the Super League leaders Mighty Be Forward Wanderers