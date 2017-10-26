Three behind bars for killing charcoal seller

Machinga police are keeping in custody three men suspected to have murdered a charcoal seller.

According to Machinga police publicist Davie Sulumba, they have been identified as John Daudi, 30, Henry Dawa, 19, and Sinoya Petro aged 32.

The three are being suspected to have murdered Jaison Thom aged 60 of Chipamba village, Traditional Authority Sitola in Machinga.

The publicist said Thom was a charcoal seller and on October 23, 2017 at around 3am he left his house with one bag of charcoal on his bicycle to ferry it to Liwonde township.

Upon arrival at Chilonga village he was attacked by people who were sleeping outside their houses.

They assaulted him using panga knives and he sustained multiple deep cuts on the head and on the lower leg.

He was later taken to Machinga District Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Postmortem results conducted proved that death was due to severe loss of blood.

Police investigated the matter and three suspects were arrested on October 24, and when the first suspect was interviewed about the motive of his action he admitted that they were suspecting that the charcoal seller was a thief just because of the time he was traveling.

All the suspects hail from Issa village, Traditional Authority Sitola in Machinga District. They have been charged with murder.

Police in the district has since urged community members not to take laws into their hands but to surrender suspected people to police.