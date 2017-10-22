Nomads blame teenage boy for failing to score

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers fans accused a teenage boy of preventing them from scoring during their 0-0 draw with Chitipa at Karonga Stadium.

The Nomads found chances to take the lead in the first 15 minutes but striker Jaffali Chande failed to make the chances count.

After 25 minutes without a goal, Nomads supporters became suspicious of a 12-year-old boy who was sitting with Chitipa United officials and players on the bench.

When referee Misheck Juwa stopped the game for water break, the Nomads supporters wanted to manhandle the boy saying he was the reason their team was failing to score but police officers rescued him.

In the second half, Chitipa had the best chance when Wacheta Mwenefumbo hammered the ball to the angle of the goal post but Richard Chipuwa denied him with his right leg for a corner.

The Nomads’ first ever league game in Karonga ended goalless.

Speaking on the juju claims, Mighty Wanderers coach Yasin Osman said he does believe in juju and does not know whether it works or not.

He however blamed his players for not taking their chances.

“It is a little bit over a worrying situation because we did not win, we had opportunity to win this game, we had 80 percent of the ball but we didn’t shoot much on goal that is worrying.”

Osman also lashed out at referees saying they do not know rules of the game.

“Rubbish absolute rubbish, the referees are behaving as if they don’t know the rules of the game. How can they blow an offside from the goal kick that’s strange to me very strange,” said Osman.

While his counterpart for Chitipa United Kondwani Mwalweni said they are trying as much as possible to move out of the relegation zone.

“Hope you are still keeping my words that Chitipa will survive the chop this season,” said Mwalweni.

Be Forward Wanderers are still leading the table now with 51 points, five more than second placed Silver strikers who have 46 points following a 1-1 draw with Blantyre United on Saturday.

Chitipa are still at the bottom of the league with 13 points after playing 23 games.

On Sunday the Lali Lubani boys will play the Kaningina soldiers Moyale barracks at Mzuzu Stadium in their last league game in the Northern Region this season.