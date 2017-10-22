1 out of 6: Red Lions put end to Silver’s unbeaten run

…as Masters Security, MAFCO register wins…

Silver Strikers’ 22 game unbeaten run in the TNM Super League came to an end on Sunday afternoon as they went down to Red Lions courtesy of a second half strike from Chimwemwe Chidati.

The loss means the Central Bankers have collected a point out of a possible six in their Southern and Eastern Region outing.

After failing to beat relegation bound Blantyre United on Saturday at Chilomoni Stadium, the Area 47 based side had another task to play against a wounded side which aimed for all the three points following a recent poor run of form in the top flight.

The match failed to live to its expectations as both teams failed to settle down with the midfield battle between Chikoti Chirwa and Young Chimodzi Jnr being the highlight of the day.

With the teams opting for aerial balls, very few chances were created but it was Silver’s goalie Brighton Munthali who was the busiest in the half as he made some fantastic saves to keep his side in the match.

Come second half, the hosts pressed higher in the opening minutes through Boniface Kaulesi and Chidati but were again denied by Munthali’s heroics in goals for the Central Bankers.

At the other end, Mathews Sibale rattled an upright of the Lions’ goal and Duncain Nyoni saw his header going agonizingly wide in unbelievable circumstances.

After a string of some good display of football from the home team, Lions got their goal through Chidati who took advantage of a defensive slip by Trevor Kalema to open the scoring 21 minutes into the half.

The goal was a wake up call for the visitors who threw everything upfront in search for the equalizer but Lions’ defence stood firm to frustrate the Lilongwe based side and after 90 minutes of play, 1- 0 it ended.

The result takes Red Lions to 13th position with 23 points from 22 games, just a point above the relegation zone.

As for the Bankers, the defeat is a massive blow towards their quest of winning this season’s championship as they drop into the third position with 46 points from 23 games.

In other matches, Juma Yatina and Vincent Nyangulu scored in each half to take Masters Security out of the drop zone with a 2-0 victory over Dwangwa United at Dedza Stadium.

The result sees the Lilongwe based side moving up to 12th position with 23 points from 21 games while Dwangwa United are 11th with 25 points but they have played a game more than their opponents.

At Chitowe Stadium, Kalista Kalinda and Zikhole Ngulube were all on target as they inspired MAFCO FC to a 2-1 victory over Mzuni FC to keep their hopes of finishing in the top four alive.

The Salima based Soldiers have opened up a two point cushion over 5th placed Blue Eagles and they are 9 points short of third placed Silver Strikers with 22 games played so far.