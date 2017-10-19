Couple in for marrying off girl child

Police in Mangochi have arrested a couple for forcing their 16-year-old daughter to get married.

The couple Twaha Umar aged 58 and Esnart James aged 43 is reported to have forced the daughter to drop school and get married to Saidi Upile aged 24.

Confirming the development, Mangochi Police spokesperson Amina Daudi said the man arranged with the parents to have the girl married to him.

Daudi added that the couple ordered the girl to leave their home for her matrimonial home.

Days later the girl fled to her parent’s home but she was told to go back to the man’s house.

Well-wishers then reported the matter to police after noting that the girl had nowhere to stay.

The two suspects are yet to appear in court to answer charges of forcing a child into marriage contrary to section 81 (a) of child care protection and justice Act.

The couple comes from Chembe village, Traditional Authority (TA) Jalasi in Mangochi district.