League too hot for Wizards, BT Utd, Chitipa

The going is still getting tougher for TNM Super League minnows Premier Bet Wizards, Blantyre United and Chitipa United, latest stats show.

Wizards have played ten games without a win, leading to 900 minutes of barren play. They last won in July against Dwangwa United.

On the other hand, Blantyre United and Chitipa United have only managed to win three matches out of the 19 league encounters they have been involved in thus far

The Lawson Nakoma boys from Blantyre have drawn thrice and have lost 13 games.

Northern Region minnows Chitipa have managed two draws and have lost 14 games.

Wizards lie on 13th position with 19 points, and are above Dwangwa United due to a superior goal difference.

Blantyre United are on position 15 with 12 points while Chitipa anchor the log table with 11 points.

Meanwhile, Wizards Coach Trevor Kajawa has been fired following the club’s recent performances.