Wizards fire Kajawa

Trevor Kajawa has been fired as head coach of struggling Premier Bet Wizards, Malawi24 can reveal.

After starting the 2017 campaign brightly especially in the first round, things got worse for Wizards after the recess when they registered 7 defeats in a row to descend from the top five to the bottom four.

According to Kajawa, Wizards’ management fired him in the early hours of Tuesday, just days after a 1-nil defeat at home to MAFCO FC on Sunday.

“I would like to inform that am no longer head coach for Premier Bet Wizards.The club has decided to terminate my services due to poor performance,” Kajawa confirmed the development to Malawi24.

Wizards lie 13th in the standings, level on points with Dwangwa United but are not in the drop zone due to superior goal difference over the Nkhotakota based side.