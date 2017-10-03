We will improve our network – Airtel

One of the country’s mobile network providers Airtel Malawi says it is working hard to address network problems its customers are facing in the country.

Speaking to the local media, Airtel managing director Charles Kamoto said the company is aware that many of its customers have been facing network problems and he described the situation as worrisome.

Kamoto noted that slow internet speed is among the challenges the subscribers have been facing hence more work needs to be done to eliminate the problems.

“We are assuring our customers that we acknowledge challenges they are facing and we are trying our best to rectify these problems, our customers should expect improvement from this year up to 3 or 10 years coming,” Kamoto explained

He added that the company has started working towards curbing some of the challenges.

Kamoto said Airtel has so far invested 50 billion kwacha to improve its services.

He then apologized to Airtel subscribers for the inconveniences and thanked them for always being there in time of difficulties.