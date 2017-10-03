No blood suckers in Malawi – Police insist

Police in the Southern Region have insisted that there are no blood suckers in Malawi despite claims by people in the region.

Commissioner of Police in the Southern Region Demister Chigwenembe made the claim during a Healthy Football Fiesta organised by Dignitas International (DI) aimed at encouraging people to go for HIV testing.

Chigwenembe took advantage of the event to comment on reports of blood sucking in Mulanje and Phalombe.

In his speech, Chigwenembe said people from the two districts should not panic since this is just a rumour and nothing of such kind has happened. He added that the origin of the rumour is not yet known.

“Please people from Phalombe you shouldn’t be living in fear, there are no blood suckers. But if you suspect someone that is doing such a thing please don’t take laws into your hands, bring him to the Police,” said the commissioner.

Chigwenembe’s advice has come following reports that three innocent people suspected to be blood suckers were killed by an angry mob in the tea growing district of Mulanje.

The reports have also affected people in Nsanje where villagers recently killed a chief after accusing him of working with blood suckers.