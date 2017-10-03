Movie awards raise hope for Malawi’s film industry

The recently held Malawi Movie Awards have inspired filmmakers in the country owing to the fact that their creativity is getting recognition.

The awards ceremony which was organised by M-Theatres, took place on the night of 30th September at the company’s venue located at Chichiri Shopping Mall in Blantyre.

The event attracted local film makers, actors and actresses, as well as stakeholders in the movie industry.

By the end of the ceremony, deserving artists smilingly walked home with accolades in different categories.

The categories were; best film producer/director, best feature film, best short film, best actor and best actress.

Joyce Mhango was the biggest winner of the night as she took home two awards for best producer and best feature film, thanks to her movie called Lilongwe. Other winners were; Tapiwa Gwaza as best actress, and Aspects as best actor. The movie Natasha was recognised in the best short film category.

In an interview with Malawi24 on Monday, actress Vyda Kagwada of Spouses and Workmates TV series said recognition of artists in the industry is essential for elevating its status.

“It’s a way of motivating artists. We are able to know that we are being recognised which is essential for the industry’s growth. So we are being inspired,” she said.

Malawi’s film industry is still in the building process. Players in the industry are making strides to make it big.