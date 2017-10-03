Malawi is a model – Mutharika

Malawi leader Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) has urged citizens to be proud of their country arguing it is a model in the world.

Speaking at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe after arriving from the United States where he attended the 72ND United National General Assembly (UNGA), Mutharika said Malawi is now a model on ending child marriages and in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Mutharika disclosed that the world is appreciating efforts to end early marriages citing a documentary that featured Senior Chief Kachindamoto of Dedza.

“Malawi is a model even the secretary general said so. We should get away of this negative attitude and embrace positive thinking. We need to change and boost our country. Let us speak positive about our nation and be in line with those that see good in our nation,” he said.

He added that the country had 38 meetings in the United States with some meetings being handled by the president while others were attended by cabinet ministers.

Mutharika also said the country has opened doors for foreign help in irrigation sector and added that Malawi will benefit a lot in terms of investment opportunities due to his trip.